Jamaica’s Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, says the knowledge of the assets within Jamaica’s marine space is key in enabling the country to sustainably tap into the blue economy while protecting the marine ecosystem.

“We have a massive marine space, which is primarily untapped and needs to be protected. It all comes down to really defining first what is there, identifying the best way to exploit it, and putting in place systems and policies that [safeguard] what we need to keep in a protected zone,” he said.

Charles Jr said that having such information will also facilitate mechanisms “to build the capacity of the fisherfolk and provide them with the resources and support, to know exactly how to exploit [the resources] without destroying what we have”.

Noting, for example, the importance of mangroves in providing breeding grounds for fish, he said that those who “make their living, feed their families and send their children to school off of fishing” should be the primary advocates of mangrove protection, similar to environmentalists.

The World Bank defines the blue economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the marine and coastal ecosystem.