The Jamaica government says it has noted with concern recent developments in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) related to an upsurge in gang activity in the British Overseas Territory.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith said in a statement said it’s regrettable and unhelpful that officials in the TCI have singled out Jamaicans in relation to an upsurge in gang activity there.

“It is truly regrettable that, against information indicating that various nationalities have been and are involved in previous criminal activity and the recent upsurge, Jamaicans were singled out for blame,” she said.

“Crime in our Caribbean societies affects us all and it is therefore our hope that there will be a speedy resolution to the current upsurge. We assure our nationals in the Turks and Caicos Islands of our concern and interest in the situation and urge them to remain calm while they continue to exercise their usual responsible citizenship in the country.”

Johnson Smith noted that Jamaica and the TCI have been engaged at various levels and that Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Premier Charles Misick have held discussions on the ongoing situation, including on the multi-national nature of gang-fuelled violence, which also affects Jamaica.