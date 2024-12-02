Jamaica experienced its bloodiest week of the year last week, with 44 murders reported, according to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). The figures show that as of November 23, the nation’s murder toll reached 1,039, a sharp rise from 995 recorded on November 16.

Despite the alarming increase, the JCF noted an overall 18% year-on-year decline in murders, down from 20% earlier in the year.

The data highlights St. James and St. Andrew South as the deadliest police divisions, recording 117 and 107 murders, respectively, so far this year. Westmoreland (94), St. Catherine North (86), and St. Catherine South (74) round out the top five divisions with the highest murder counts.

While murders in five of the 19 police divisions have declined compared to last year, the JCF reported reductions in other serious crimes, including shootings, injuries, rape, robbery, and break-ins.

The recent surge in violence underscores the challenges facing law enforcement and the urgency of addressing crime in the country.