The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has expressed its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to two injured constables involved in a mission in Linstead, St Catherine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families during this challenging time. Their remarkable courage and dedication while protecting and serving the citizens of Jamaica have not gone unnoticed,” the high command said on its social media page.

The operation, conducted by JCF Specialised Operations in collaboration with the military, aimed to apprehend wanted men, including Dalon Davis and Tavani Benjamin, linked to multiple murders in the area.

The suspects fired at police during the operation, resulting in the fatal shooting of two unidentified gunmen.

Recovered from the scene were two Taurus 9mm pistols, ammunition, and a firearms accessory.