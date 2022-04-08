The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has downgraded Jamaica to a Level 1 designation in its latest COVID-19 travel advisory to its citizens, which was released this week.

Countries classified as Level 1 have low cases of the virus.

Joining just a handful of countries globally at Level 1, Jamaica’s case levels have steadily decreased over recent months.

According to Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, with the destination at its lowest level for COVID-19 risk since the pandemic began, a strong tourism rebound can continue to occur.

Bartlett noted that visitor arrivals to Jamaica have been increasing, with hopes of full recovery in 2023.