The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, has confirmed reports that ice is being imported into Jamaica.

In a release on Monday the ministry said a recent fire that caused 90 percent property damage at the island’s primary ice manufacturer, Pure National Limited, prompted the importation of ice to maintain supply over the next six months as the company works to restore full operations by mid 2025.

The ministry said the measure is necessary to ensure a sufficient supply of ice for the festive season, while also supporting key sectors such as food and beverage and tourism, adding that it has directed the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), a portfolio agency, to closely monitor the market and ensure that consumers receive fair prices for ice during this period and beyond.

The release from the ministry stated, “The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, following due diligence and consultations with our local ice manufacturers, has sought a common external tariff (CET) suspension on ice…….to reduce importation costs and facilitate more competitive pricing for consumers.”

This application is currently with the CARICOM Secretariat and a response is expected during January 2025.

The ministry also issued an appeal to retailers of ice to uphold fair pricing for consumers during this period.