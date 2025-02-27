Despite a 30% decrease in bush fires in Jamaica in 2024—down from 6,443 in 2023 to 4,523 incidents—Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford, remains concerned about the persistent impact of bush fires. These fires still represent a major portion of emergency calls, accounting for 46.5% of fire responses in 2024, down from 56% in 2023.

Beckford emphasized that most bush fires are preventable and primarily caused by human activity. The parish of St. Catherine recorded the highest number of bush fires, with 1,170 incidents, largely due to increased development and activities like slash-and-burn farming and improper disposal of cigarette butts.

The JFB is working with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and local community groups to educate farmers on safer land-clearing methods. Beckford also urged the public to be cautious with fire disposal, as improper burning can lead to devastating consequences, including property destruction and traffic hazards.