The COVID-19 protocols that were enacted under Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) two years ago, including the nightly curfew, will be withdrawn effective today, Friday, March 18.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate.

The prime minister acknowledged that the pandemic is not over. However, he said it must be mainstreamed into the general, normal management of public health, safety and public order.

He said it was no longer sustainable to manage the pandemic as a special project by executive order through the DRMA. He also stressed that risks remain, and said continued vigilance is necessary, especially for vulnerable populations. In this regard, he said some measures will be retained and incorporated into regulations issued under the Public Health Act.

These are:

Persons who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate themselves;

Laboratories must protect the privacy and identity of persons testing for COVID-19;

Handwashing and sanitising measures must be observed;

Mask-wearing in enclosed places to which the public has access, including supermarkets, banks and tax offices, will be retained until April 15;

Mask-wearing will not be mandated but recommended in establishments that serve food, liquor, or other drink for consumption.

Meanwhile, in terms of travel, the government will retain the requirement for travellers to obtain a pre-test within three days before travel. This will remain in place until April 15, at which time it will be reviewed. Holness said that maintaining physical distancing is highly recommended but will no longer be mandated. He said the general infection and control protocol for workplaces would also be highly recommended but not mandated.

And while the nightly curfew will be discontinued, the prime minister urged people to use their discretion and ensure their own safety whenever they stay out late.

Additionally, while the prohibition on entertainment events will be lifted as of Friday, the public is reminded that events are regulated under various laws and administered by various entities, such as the municipal corporations and the police force, from whom permits must be sought and licences paid.