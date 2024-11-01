Reggae singer Jah Cure will appear before an investigative judge on November 12 in the Netherlands, where he is already serving a sentence of attempted manslaughter.

The Love Is singer has been forced to attend a series of pro forma hearings in the Dutch court as prosecutors have been pushing to overturn his acquittal acquittal on an attempted murder charge.

In March 2022, the Jamaican singer, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was convicted of attempted manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison after he stabbed a Dutch concert promoter over unpaid performance fees in October 2021.

The trial judges had ruled that Jah Cure’s actions were not a premeditated act of attempted murder, and he was acquitted of the more serious charge. However, following the sentence, Dutch prosecutors appealed against the acquittal of the attempted murder charge.