Incarcerated Reggae artist Jah Cure, who was convicted of attempted manslaughter in the Netherlands two years ago, will be heading back to court in August as Dutch prosecutors press ahead with their appeal against the singer’s acquittal of an attempted murder charge.

“The investigation is still ongoing and there’s no updates on this case other than a new pro forma-trial date: August 20th,” Tuscha Essed, press officer for the Public Prosecution Service on appeal, said, according to DancehallMag.

In March 2022, Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was convicted of attempted manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison after he stabbed a concert promoter over unpaid performance fees in October 2021.

The trial judges had ruled that Jah Cure’s actions were not a premeditated act of attempted murder.

However, following the sentence, Dutch prosecutors appealed against the acquittal of the attempted murder charge.

He was remanded in January, pending a new trial.