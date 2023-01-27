Jamaican Reggae star Jah Cure will continue serving his six-year sentence for attempted manslaughter in the Netherlands, a Dutch judge ruled earlier this week, according to DancehallMag.

The Longing For singer appeared in court for a pro forma hearing on January 24.

According to Dutch law, inmates have to attend a pro forma hearing, while awaiting a court date for the actual trial; therefore, a judge has to decide about the incarceration every 90 days.

In March 2022, Jah Cure, 44, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was acquitted of an attempted murder charge, but convicted of the lesser offense of attempted manslaughter on March 22 in relation to the stabbing of a promoter over unpaid money in October 2021.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in The Netherlands.

Following the sentence, Dutch prosecutors appealed to the court against the acquittal of the attempted murder charge. There is still no hearing date scheduled yet for a new trial, so Jah Cure could find himself with a longer prison sentence if prosecutors have their way. In the meantime, he is sitting in limbo.