Jada Kingdom has given props to Stefflon Don, saying that she had the better diss track of the two.

This came while Kingdom was live on social media, where she seemingly gave Don the title for best song of their feud.

Jada, in giving Stefflon her flowers, also gave credit to the UK based artiste’s writer and record label, for helping her write the diss track.

She added that Stefflon’s last song was a good one but she did not feel it warranted a response as she had already tuned out the beef.

Both artists erupted into a heated clash that lasted a week and had the music community in Jamaica and the diaspora paying attention to the lyrical disses exchanged.

The entire lyrical feud started after Jada called out Stefflon for her new song, which fans thought was throwing shade at her due to her and Burna Boy dating last year.