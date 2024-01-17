Jada Kingdom says that Spice is the only artiste that she would not clash with.

Kingdom said that she would rather squash any beef they had behind closed doors, referring to the Queen of Dancehall as her big sister.

Several of Jada’s fans argued that her decision not ever clash with Spice has more to do with respect for fellow songstress than fear.

Throughout the years Jada Kingdom has given Spice her flowers. One of the most notable examples of this is back in 2021 when she hailed Spice as a stage mentor following a performance in Florida.

“Thank you WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA, love unu!” she started. “And a million thanks to my mentor @spiceofficial i love you queen. Nuff artist nuh wah big up who come before dem & give credit to who dem learn from…mi nave dat inna mi.”

Spice, who expressed her thanks in the comments, also acknowledged the compliment by resharing the post.

The artists later performed alongside Shaneil Muir in Texas, where Kingdom further doted on Spice for giving her advice in the midst of a backstage breakdown.