Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio earlier this week disclosed that there will be no jetty constructed at Jackson Bay in Layou.

Layou residents on Wednesday March 23rd came out in protest over the proposed jetty.

Prime Minister Gonsalves disclosed that he had received confirmation from the planning department, that following careful consideration, the proposal had been refused.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that persons were not wrong for suggesting that one of the two existing jetties be used instead of building a new one.

“The persons were not unreasonable in saying “listen, you have two jetties down there already” one of them is the Government’s jetty which needs some work to be done on it that was there for donkey years; and one from CO Williams, because they have a quarry up in the bush too. Something could be worked out with one of them” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves then goes on to make reference to first time he spoke on the issue, which was on the Shake Up program, which is aired on WEFM.

In making mention of this, Gonsalves disclosed that he had received communication from the Planning unit that they had rejected the proposal.

“After I spoke on it, the responsible person from planning called me and told me that the Thursday before, on the 24th, that planning had considered the matter in principle and had refused” he said.

