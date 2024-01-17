Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur suffered a stunning loss to Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Australian Open as the sixth seed’s bid to become the first Arab and African woman to win a Grand Slam title lay in tatters.

Andreeva was in tears 12 months ago after losing the girls’ final but cut a much happier figure on her return to Rod Laver Arena as she secured her first top-10 win.

The teenager said her 54-minute victory was probably one of her best performances even if she struggled with nerves at times.

Andreeva reached the Wimbledon fourth round last year and can match her best Grand Slam result with a win over Diane Parry next.