Just when you thought the biggest beef in rap had gone quiet, J Cole has accused rivals Drake and Kendrick Lamar of chasing clicks and money.

The rapper was one of the “big three” involved in the war of words, but has been quieter than the other two men, who’ve released 10 diss tracks between them.

That changed overnight, when J Cole dropped new single Port Antonio, which is filled with references to the beef.

Neither Drake nor Kendrick has responded to the new track, but Drake liked J Cole’s Instagram post revealing it.

The feud was lit when J Cole collaborated on Drake’s First Person Shooter, saying they made up the “big three” of hip-hop alongside Kendrick.

Animosity between Drake and Kendrick goes back years but the track prompted a new war of words, with Kendrick saying there was no “big three – it’s just big me”.