Mohamed Salah says it will be “revenge time” when Liverpool faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Their meeting in Paris on May 18th is a repeat of the 2018 final, which the Spanish giants won 3-1.

Salah was forced off injured before half-time in that game with a shoulder injury sustained in a challenge by Real defender Sergio Ramos.

“We lost in the (2018) final, it was a sad day for all of us and I think it is revenge time.

“I’m sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus on the game.”

Salah bounced back from that particular disappointment 12 months later, scoring a penalty in the Champions League final against Tottenham as the Reds won 2-0 to clinch their sixth European crown.