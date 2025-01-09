In a coordinated operation on Thursday morning, law enforcement units in St. Vincent and the Grenadines apprehended Simon Simmons, a 33-year-old IT Technician employed at the SVG Port Authority. The operation, executed by the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Special Services Unit (SSU), Narcotics Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), took place in the Green Hill area.

Simmons was found in possession of prohibited ammunition, including 13 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 2 rounds of .38 ammunition, and 1 shotgun cartridge. The possession of such items is a serious legal offense, and Simmons has been taken into custody as investigations continue.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) highlighted its commitment to public safety and maintaining law and order, noting that this operation demonstrates the dedication and collaboration among its divisions in combating crime.

Authorities have urged citizens to report suspicious activities to their nearest police station, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in ensuring national security.