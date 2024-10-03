Mexico has elected its first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Speaking to congress, President Sheinbaum said, “It’s time for women. “Women have arrived to shape the destiny of our beautiful nation.”

She began her first speech as president by thanking her political mentor and predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, referring to him as “the most important political leader and social warrior in Mexico’s modern history”.

Speaking to a local news agency, the president said, “Before, we couldn’t even vote, and when you could, it was to vote for the person your husband told you to vote for. Thank God that has changed and I get to live it.”

Promising to govern fairly using her knowledge and experiences, President Sheinbaum concluded her inaugural speech by saying, “I am a mother, grandmother, scientist, woman of faith and now, president!”