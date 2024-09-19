Israel says it’s carrying out fresh strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon – moments before the group’s leader begins a televised speech addressing attacks on his members

Wednesday’s walkie-talkie blasts killed 25 and injured at least 600; Tuesday’s pager explosions killed 12 and injured more than 2,000

Lebanon’s army is continuing to destroying suspicious electronic devices as people in the country describe living in fear

According to the BBC, doctors are operating round the clock, with most of the patients being young men

Multiple sources say Israel’s Mossad spy agency was targeting Hezbollah; however, Israel hasn’t commented, but on Wednesday, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced “a new phase in the war”.