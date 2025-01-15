The Dutch Caribbean Island of Saba experienced multiple island-wide power outages on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

These outages which were caused by grid related issues, affected residents from the early hours of the morning, Loop News reports.

The Saba Electric Company stated that given the complex nature of electricity distribution, there are challenges it has been facing to resolve them.

The initial fault was traced to high-tension connections near Pacho’s transformer house in Upper Hell’s Gate.

Testing and further inspections are now focused on the section of the grid from Carl Hassel’s house in Lower Hell’s Gate to the Cove Bay area.