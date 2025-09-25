The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture has announced Mr. Isaiah Toney as Junior Tourism Minister for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Toney represented the St. Vincent Grammar School and emerged as the winner of the Ministry’s National Tourism Youth Congress, which was hosted on Wednesday, April 16th 2025, at the NIS Conference Room.

Mr. Toney is expected to join fellow Junior Tourism Ministers from Caribbean countries in representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in Barbados from September 28th to the October 3rd of this year.

The Regional Tourism Youth Congress is an integral part of the CTO’s annual tourism programme.

It is a regional activity that involves students between the ages of 14 and 17 from CTO member countries.

Its main aim is to stimulate greater awareness and excitement about tourism among young people in our Caribbean communities, by allowing them to research various aspects of the tourism sector and share their ideas and vision, with respect to future directions for Caribbean Tourism.

Tourism Education Officer, Ms. Annille Beache, will chaperone Mr. Toney at this year’s Congress.