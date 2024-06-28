116 irrigation systems, earlier today, were handed over to local farmers by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Planning and Information Technology.

This initiative is part of of the Unleashing the Blue Economy in the Caribbean – Contingency Emergency Response Component, (UBEC CERC) Food Insecurity Project, which is being financed by the World Bank to a tune of US$10 million.

The Food Insecurity project was implemented in 2023 and is geared towards addressing the impact of climate change, tropical storms, droughts and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and most recently, a volcanic eruption on the productive sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The objectives of the project include but is not limited to the increase of food production and availability to residents and growing visitor population, the improvement of economic and physical access to food by vulnerable groups, improved productivity, resilience and sustainability of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines production system; through the use of climate smart technologies and the infusion of youth into the sectors.

The targeted components include crop, livestock and safe and responsible fish production

