Iran has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology, state media have said amid rising tensions with the United States over military deployments in the region.

The missiles are now undergoing tests and “will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the defence power of our country”, the state-linked Tasnim news website reported on Wednesday.

Tasnim said the new missiles could “significantly accelerate the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response time in case of any combat, and take away attacking forces’ opportunity for reaction”.

It did not say when such a missile could potentially complete the testing phase and be publicly unveiled.

Iran has an array of cruise missiles, but none has so far breached Mach 1, or the speed of sound, which is 343 metres per second. A projectile that could travel at speeds between Mach 1 and Mach 5 is considered supersonic.

Projectiles moving at a speed greater than five times the speed of sound are classified as hypersonic.