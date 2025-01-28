The installation of the IoTree Coconut AI Sensors took place at the National Properties Limited Coconut Orchid in Orange Hill.

This project introduces an innovative Early Detection Pest and Disease Management System, utilizing IoTree sensors for the real-time digital monitoring of the South American Palm Weevil (SAPW), a major pest threatening coastal coconut palms.

The AI systems are being implemented by CARDI in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The project is part of the HIT REST Caribbean initiative, funded by the ACP Innovative Fund, the OACPS Research and Innovation Program, and the European Union.

It is jointly implemented by the University of the West Indies, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Agency, and Anton de Kom University of Suriname.

At the Coconut Orchid in Orange Hill which spans 15 acres, Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture expressed thanks to CARDI for their dedicated efforts in protecting coconut production within the agricultural sector.