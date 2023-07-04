Police in Barbados are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of Ashley Monique Mayers of Lodge Crescent, St. Michael.

According to lawmen, the 23 year old was found by a close family member when they went to visit Mayers after unsuccessfully trying to reach her for some time.

Police said they received a report from the family member around 7: 30 p.m. on Sunday and found Mayer’s lifeless body hanging when they went to the location.

A medical doctor pronounced her dead at the scene.