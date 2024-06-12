The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a tragic shooting incident, which resulted in the death of a 28-year-old male resident of Trigger Ridge, Redemption Sharpes.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, identified as Junior Bibby, was ambushed by assailants while returning home on June 10, 2024.

Law enforcement officials are actively pursuing leads in the case and are urging the community to come forward with any information that may aid in their investigations.

Persons can contact the police through various channels, including Police Emergency (999/911), Police Control (1784-457-1211), and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 1784-456-1810.

Informants seeking anonymity are encouraged to notify officers when providing information.

The RSVGPF has assured the public that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the confidentiality of informants while gathering crucial details pertaining to the incident.

In light of this tragedy, the RSVGPF has extended its heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the loss.