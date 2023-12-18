The investigation into the murder of Vincentian-American businessman Frankie Mitchell-Gooding is alive and well.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey during his recent appearance of WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, gave this assurance. He noted that the investigation has the attention of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the family of the deceased has been kept up to date on the progress made.

“In reference to the case in Bequia, I am very much familiar with what is happening in that matter, and all I am prepared to say is that investigation is very much alive, that investigation has the attention of the FBI lab, we have had preliminary reports and there is some more to come, but that investigation is very much alive, it is very much alive and well, and the family of the deceased, they are aware of what is happening,” he said.

Sarah Gooding, the wife of deceased businessman Frankie Mitchell-Gooding of Bequia, is offering a US$10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her husband’s killers.

A police release said that investigations showed that Mitchell-Gooding and a friend were getting into a car on January 21, 2023, at around 7:30 p.m. in Bequia, when an attacker approached and shot him.