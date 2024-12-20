Invest SVG has announced the addition of Asif Bailey as their new Lead Content Creator and Graphic Designer.

Bailey will spearhead the creation of high-quality media, including photos, videos, and graphics, to enhance the agency’s branding and promotional efforts across platforms such as social media, websites, and email campaigns.

Bailey joined the team following Invest SVG’s recruitment drive earlier this year and has already begun contributing his expertise. With a background in marketing, graphic design, and technology, Bailey brings a blend of creativity and technical precision to the role.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from the National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan and previously worked as a Junior Marketing Officer at GECCU for over four years while building his freelance portfolio for six years.

The agency is optimistic that Bailey’s addition will enhance its efforts to attract and retain investments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.