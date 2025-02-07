Invest SVG, in collaboration with the SVG Tourism Authority, will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the World’s Fair in Osaka, Japan, which will be held from April to October 2025. The global event will spotlight the country’s tourism, financial services, and investment opportunities, positioning it as an attractive destination for trade and business.

Speaking at a press conference at the Holiday Inn Express in Diamond on Thursday evening, Invest SVG’s Director of Marketing and Promotions, Nadine Agard Juillerat, also announced participation in the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) in July. Last year’s event generated large orders and new market opportunities for Vincentian products in Trinidad and Tobago.

Additionally, Invest SVG is considering attending two more international trade shows this year, depending on available resources. These efforts aim to promote local industries, expand trade partnerships, and strengthen St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ presence in the global marketplace.