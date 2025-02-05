Invest SVG is set to host a major press conference on February 6, 2025, to unveil its strategic plans and investment initiatives for the year ahead.

The event, titled “Growing Horizons,” will highlight upcoming projects, investment opportunities, and the organization’s continued efforts to drive economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The press conference will be held at the newly opened Holiday Inn Express Hotel at 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on Invest SVG’s official Facebook page and the Agency for Public Information (API).

Key stakeholders, media representatives, and the Invest SVG team will be in attendance.

Members of the public are encouraged to tune in and stay informed about the latest developments in investment and economic growth.