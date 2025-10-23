Invest SVG- opened the doors of Everything Vincy Expo+ today- from 10am.

The expo will span 5 days over the Independence weekend until October 27th at its brand-new location -at the Diamond Industrial Estate.

With an increased capacity for exhibitors, new facilities and participants from across the region, it is anticipated that 2025’s Everything Vincy Expo+ -will be the biggest expo ever hosted in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on track to becoming the OECS’ largest exposition event.

Each day, the expo will be open from 10am – 10pm -and will host an exciting array of producers and service providers- from different sectors.

Additionally, the Everything Vincy Expo+ will be hosting an opening ceremony at their dedicated events area from 6pm this evening.

The ceremony will feature entertainment, keynote speeches, live music- and a performance from Junior Soca Monarch champion- Lexi.

The public is invited to attend the opening ceremony- and celebrate the start of our nation’s 46th independence weekend- in true- Vincy- style.