Chief Executive Officer of Invest SVG, Glen Beache, says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is on the brink of major transformation, with a new modern port facility set to open by August this year.

Speaking in a recent interview, Beache encouraged the public to look at what the country is becoming, and what the future holds. He said the soon-to-be-completed port will be one of the most advanced in the eastern Caribbean and will allow the country to handle larger ships that previously couldn’t dock at Port Kingstown.

“Now that we’re basically going to have the best port in the eastern Caribbean, it opens us up for transshipment — and we’ve already had companies reach out to use us as a hub.”

Beache also noted that the Argyle International Airport has already outgrown its current capacity, with multiple international flights now on the ground at the same time — something he says was once thought impossible.

“The work we’ve done to attract the airlines shows that we can now compete at an international level.”

He believes these developments signal a new era for the Vincentian economy, driven by increased trade, tourism, and global connectivity.