National Investment Promotions Agency, has announced the appointment of Alejandro Tesorero as its new Communications Officer, effective from this month, December 2024.

Alejandro has experience in Marketing and Corporate Communications, along with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of the West Indies for which he achieved First Class Honours.

He previously served as the Marketing Executive at Digicel St. Vincent LTD, where he drove numerous campaigns that enhanced brand visibility, customer engagement and achieved revenue targets.

Invest SVG says Alejandro’s knowledge in managing multi-channel communications, along with creative and digital media is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s mission to attract Foreign Direct Investment and promote economic development in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.