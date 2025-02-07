Invest SVG has announced the launch of the SVG Exporter Catalog, a comprehensive marketing tool aimed at promoting local products to international markets.

Speaking at a press conference at Holiday Inn Express in Diamond on Thursday evening, Invest SVG’s Director of Marketing and Promotions, Nadine Agard Juillerat, highlighted the catalog’s role in expanding market opportunities for Vincentian exporters.

The visually appealing catalog will feature high-resolution images and detailed descriptions of exportable products, with a focus on quality, uniqueness, and cultural significance. It will be available in both digital and print formats, ensuring maximum accessibility at trade fairs, business expos, and online platforms.

The key objectives of the initiative include:

Market Expansion – Connecting local businesses to international markets.

Visibility & Branding – Showcasing Vincentian products globally.

Exporter Support – Providing a powerful marketing tool to boost sales.

Product Transparency – Ensuring food items meet international trade standards with complete ingredient lists.

Cultural Promotion – Highlighting the craftsmanship and heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Interested businesses can obtain application forms from Invest SVG and must