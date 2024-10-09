The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying 46 women in unsolved cases.

The organisation launched a new campaign – following the ‘Identify Me’ campaign – to include cold cases of murdered women from across Europe, including Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Spain, noting that some of the cases are decades old.

Stating that most of the women had been murdered or died in suspicious circumstances, Interpol said, “We need your help!…… Let’s work together to give these women their names back.”

“Whether it is a memory, a tip, or a shared story, the smallest detail could help uncover the truth,” Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said.

Twelve high-profile female ambassadors, including Dutch actor Carice van Houten and French former athlete Marie-Jose Perec, from the six participating countries have been recruited to help rally the public’s support.