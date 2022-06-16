Inter Milan are hoping to secure the return of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Lukaku is so keen to go back to Inter after a difficult season with the Blues that he would take a hefty wage cut.

Chelsea still wants a loan fee for the 29-year-old, who they signed for £97.5m from the Serie A side in August 2021.

Inter is trying to limit their outgoings as they get their finances under control and there is no agreement yet on the size of the loan fee.

It is thought a deal will eventually be struck given Lukaku’s eagerness to get back to Italy.