The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is celebrating Inspector of Police Ms. Corlene Samuel, who earned a Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from Monroe University, graduatingSumma Cum Laudewith a perfect 4.00 GPA.

The degree was conferred on April 17th, 2025, and the graduation ceremony was held on October 19th.

Inspector Samuel pursued this academic milestone online while balancing the demanding responsibilities of law enforcement and personal challenges.

Her achievement stands as a testament to the resilience, discipline, and excellence that define the men and women of the RSVGPF.

Inspector Samuel intends to apply her expertise in Forensic Psychology to enhance the prosecutorial process and support a justice system that recognizes both accountability and rehabilitation.

The RSVGPF in a statement has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Inspector Samuel on this remarkable achievement.