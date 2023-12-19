Inmates at his Majesty’s Prisons were given the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents.

This opportunity came when the prison hosted an exhibition on December 15th, as part of activities for its annual observance of Prison Week 2023.

According to a release from the API, the exhibits included clothing, book bags, and jewelry made from sugar apple and soursop seeds, as well as coconut shells.

Also featured were furniture items such as beds, wine racks, curtain rods and more.

Administrative Officer at His Majesty’s Prisons Roxanne Campbell said that as part of the rehabilitation process, inmates in the various departments of the prison are being given an opportunity to learn a skill.

The week of activities officially kicked off on Sunday December 9th with a church service and continued on Monday December 11th with a health fair. The institution also hosted a public speaking competition on Tuesday December 12th, followed by a family day on December 13th and 14th at the correctional facilities on Kingstown and Belle Isle respectively.