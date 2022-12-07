Inmates at His Majesty’s Prisons in Kingstown, Belle Isle and the female prison in St Vincent and the Grenadines will be allowed home-cooked food and non-alcoholic beverages in the spirit of the Christmas Season.

A statement from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Prison Department said from December 12, 2022, to January 6, 2023 inmates at all facilities will be allowed snacks and fast food items from their relatives and friends on weekdays only, between the hours of 9 am to 1 pm. These can include, for example, KFC, Subway and roti.

On Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm, home-cooked Christmas meals including cake will be accepted along with non-alcoholic beverages (Malt, Coca-Cola, Hairoun soft drinks etc).

No homemade or alcoholic beverages will be accepted.

Relatives and friends of inmates are reminded that meals must be brought in disposable containers.