Through the Inland Revenue Department’s E- Tax filing system, Vincentians are now able to file their income tax online.

The system, which was launched on Friday, March 21st, will allow individuals to file their taxes without having to go to the office, making the process more convenient and less time consuming.

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department, Kelvin Pompey stated that the system is user friendly.

He also said additional guidelines would be provided online to detail how customers can use the system as well as online payment methods.

Pompey stressed that “It is very effective, less time consuming and feasible to persons with mobility constraints”.

These measures are all part of the Government’s efforts to modernize the public sector, making transactions easier and improving the efficiency of the sector.