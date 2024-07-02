Issued on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024 at 2:00 pm:

The Meteorological Services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are actively monitoring a tropical wave positioned several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

As of 2:00 pm, environmental conditions are marginally conducive for the system’s development, with a low probability (30%) of development in the coming days.

This tropical wave is forecasted to bring overcast skies, heavy showers, strong winds, and thunderstorms to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines starting tomorrow, Wednesday, 3rd July 2024.

A flash-flood watch will be issued, advising residents and drivers in flood-prone areas or near water bodies to stay prepared during this period.