Tyrese Haliburton produced an electric first-half performance as the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks to move within one win of reaching the NBA Finals.

He finished with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds, without a turnover, making him the first player to record stats of 30-15-10-0 in an N-B-A post-season game.

The Pacers lead 3-1 in the Eastern Conference play-off finals.

Victory in game five at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, will secure their place in the Finals for the first time since 2000.

The winners of the best-of-seven series will play the Minnesota Timberwolves, or the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, which is set to begin on June 5th.