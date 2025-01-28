An Indiana man who was pardoned by US President Donald Trump over the US Capitol riot was killed by police during a traffic stop days later.

42 year old Matthew Huttle was shot and killed on Sunday when police pulled his vehicle over.

It remains unclear what he was being arrested for. Police added that Huttle had a firearm in his possession during the traffic stop.

Huttle was one of nearly 1,600 people who were last week, given pardons or commutations by Trump for their roles in the riot on 6th January 2021 – when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

The Indiana police have stated that the officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave.