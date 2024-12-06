Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed appreciation to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves for his congratulatory message on Modi’s recent re-election.

In a letter, Modi highlighted the deepening bilateral ties and shared perspectives between India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly within the CARICOM community and on multilateral platforms.

He expressed confidence that the bonds of friendship between the two nations will continue to grow.

Modi also extended warm wishes for PM Gonsalves’ health and well-being and for the continued prosperity of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.