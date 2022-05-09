Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make his first official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines this month.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Kovind will first travel to Jamaica from May 15 to 18 where he will meet with the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen.

He will also meet Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and other dignitaries before addressing a joint sitting of Jamaica’s Parliament.

He will then be in St Vincent and the Grenadines from May 18-21. Kovind will then meet with Governor General Susan Dougan, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and other dignitaries before he addresses the House of Assembly.