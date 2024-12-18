India has announced that veteran spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin will retire from international cricket with immediate effect.

The news was announced just moments after the completion of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane.

Ashwin commented, “I don’t want to take too much of your time, but this will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats as in at the international level. I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to expose and probably showcase that in club level cricket, but this will be the last day and I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Ashwin most recently featured during the second Test against Australia in Adelaide and finishes his career with a total of 765 international wickets from 287 matches.