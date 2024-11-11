India has informed the International Cricket Council it will not travel to the Champions Trophy, according to hosts Pakistan.

Ongoing political tensions mean the two countries have not played each other outside of men’s major tournaments since 2013, while India have not played in Pakistan for 16 years.

Pakistan is due to host a global event for the first time since 1996 in February and March next year, the eight-team, 50-over Champions Trophy.

But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the Board of Control for Cricket in India has told the ICC the India team will not cross the border.