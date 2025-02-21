On Tuesday February 18th, 2025, His Exellency Subhash Prasad Gupta, High Commissioner of India paid a return visit to NEMO to hand over relief supplies on behalf of the Government of India.

This second hand-over of items, totals just over 54 tonnes, with generators, solar lights, blankets and other supplies on display during the ceremony.

Remarks were given by His Exellency Gupta and NEMO Director Michelle Forbes.

The ceremony was chaired by Ms. Houlda Peters, NEMO Training Officer, and the vote of thanks was given by Mr. Kenson Stoddard, Deputy Director of NEMO.

The first shipment of 65 tonnes, arrived in SVG, in October 2024 as part of a donation by the Government of India, totaling approximately US$ 1 million in hurricane relief supplies to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).