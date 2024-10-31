The Government of India has donated approximately US$ 1 million in hurricane relief supplies to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The handing over ceremony took place on Tuesday, 29th October at NEMO with the supplies consisting of sleeping bags, personal hygiene kits, tarpaulins, and other items.

High Commissioner of India to SVG, H.E. Mr. Subhash Prasad Gupta, said the first shipment of relief supplies, totalling 65 tonnes, have arrived in SVG, with another shipment expected to arrive soon.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, Hon. Frederick Stephenson and Director of NEMO, Michell Forbes, both thanked the Government and people of India for the donation of hurricane relief supplies.

Minister Stephenson said India and SVG have enjoyed a longstanding bilateral relationship since diplomatic relations were established in September 1981.